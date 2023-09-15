Morocco: Mohammed Vi Foundation, Ghana Expresses Condolences to Morocco

The President of Mohammed Saddis Foundation for Africa Oulema-Ghana Branch, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, on behalf of the foundation expressed his condolences to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI and Moroccans on the loss of lives as a result of the earthquake that hit the country on Friday.

He expressed the foundation's condolence to the King and People of Morocco in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

Sheikh Ibrahim who is also the Executive Chairman of Islamic Centre for Development and Humanitarian Service (ICODEH), a non-governmental organisation, also expressed condolence to the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Imane Ouaadil and the staff of the Embassy and urged them to remain strong.

Earthquake on a magnitude of 6.8 ripped through the country on Friday with the epicenter located in the High Atlas mountain range, about 72 kilometres southwest of Marrakech, a city of about 840,000 population.

The impact of the earthquake, believe to be the most deadly in 60 years, was felt far and wide, reportedly reaching as far north as Casablanca.

More than 2,800 people are reported dead and over 2,000 injured as rescues efforts continue.

"It is very unfortunate, and we are saddened to hear the loss of lives by the earthquake that struck your country. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the King and the people of Morocco."

"We are with you in your moment of grief, we pray to Allah to soften the suffering of the victims. We pray to Allah to have mercy on those who died, and we pray for quick recovery of those injured."

"We mourn and stand by you as rescues efforts continue," Sheikh Ibrahim added.

Sheikh Ibrahim called on Ghanaians to pray for the people of Morocco to recover quickly from the deadly earthquake.

He noted the contribution of Morocco to the course of the African, especially in the area of education by offering scholarships for Africans to study various programmes in tertiary institutions in Morocco.

The Mohammed Saddis Foundation for Africa Oulema seeks to unify and coordinate efforts of all Muslim Scholars from across the African continent, to promote peace and religious tolerance.