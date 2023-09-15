Ghana: Oxygen Malfunction On Delta Airlines Flight Forces Emergency Landing

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines (DL) flight 157 from Ghana to New York had to do an emergency landing last Friday five hours into the flight due to a mechanical malfunction with the backup oxygen system on the plane.

The New York (JFK) bound flight underwent the diversion and emergency landing to Lajes Airport.

A statement issued by Kingdom Concepts Consult on behalf of the airline in Accra yesterday and copied the Ghanaian Times indicated that the diversion was reportedly initiated due to concerns related to oxygen levels on board the Boeing 767-300ER, registered N191DN aircraft.

"Delta flight 157 from Accra to New York-JFK diverted to Lajes Airport following a mechanical issue with a backup oxygen system. The crew descended to a lower altitude out of an abundance of caution during the diversion and the aircraft landed safely," the statement said.

The statement said an alternate aircraft was dispatched from Lisbon to help customers more quickly get to their final destinations while the original aircraft was repaired by maintenance technicians.

"We apologise to our customers for the delay in their travels," the statement said.

The Boeing 767-300ER aircraft had 215 customers and six crew onboard.

The airline further stated that customers were provided meals at TER and deplaned into a secure area while waiting for the alternate aircraft from Lisbon, which later departed for Lajes.

"Refunds and an additional gesture of goodwill were provided to our customers for the experience while the original aircraft and crew had since made it to JFK," the statement noted.