Ghana: 'I'll Work With Party Structures for Victory in 2024'

Sagnarigu — The Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sagnarigu Constituency of the Northern Region, Mrs Felicia Tettey, has pledged to work with the structures of the party to make the grassroots more attractive to the party to win the 2024 general elections.

She said the performance of the party in the constituency in the 2020 general elections was very impressive.

Mrs Tettey said she wouldcontinue to sell the ideas and programmes of the party to the people in the constituency.

The aspirants was speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times here after meeting with the chiefs, party faithful, youth groups and party elders on Monday.

"I have not rest at all after the 2020 general elections, and I am always in the constituency to give support to my people" she added.

Mrs Tettey stressed that she had over the years renovated schools and also provided a number of items to artisans in the constituency.

Mrs Tettey also said she presented 20 hair dryers, 50 barbering kits, 100 sewing machines and other items to seamstress and hairdressers in the constituency two weeks ago.

She said the Sagnarigu seat had been occupied by NDC since it was created, and she would work hard to wrestle the seat from the NDC in the 2024 general elections when given the nod.

"I Felicia Tettey, when I am elected as a parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Sagnarigu Constituency, would work hard to improve on the success and performance of the NPP in the constituency," she said.

She stated that, her vision for the party in the constituency was to make the party more vibrant and attractive to win the Sagnarigu Constituency seat for the NPP for the first time.

Mrs Tettey who was former Northern Regional Second Vice Chairperson of the NPP opined that it was possible to win the Sagnarigu seat, and called on the executives of the party to support her to win the parliamentary primaries.

"The leadership of NDC should forget about the Sagnarigu seat because they would not win it in the 2024 general elections," she stated.

Mrs Tettey appealed to the NPP executives of the constituency to work with all the polling station executives and area coordinators to help the party win the 2024 general elections.

She called for constructive criticisms from members of the party, stressing her doors were opened for the members.

Mrs Tettey appealed to her supporters to sell her message to the people and desist from insulting her opponents, adding that the constituency and the party needed to accelerate the development of the region.v