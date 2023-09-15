Ghana: Black Queens, Black Princesses Squads Named for Qualifiers

The technical team of Ghana's Black Queens has named a 23 women squad for the 2024 Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

The team, to be supervised by the Head Coach, Nora Hauptle, will commence camping to start training ahead of the tie.

The first leg clash has been slated for the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

This will be Ghana's first shot in the qualifiers with Coach Nora at the helms of affairs.

Winger Alice Kusi returns to the squad after an injury layoff,

while midfielder Grace Acheampong also got a call up after a long absence.

The players invited include Abambila Ernestina, Achiaa Anasthesia, Adjei Konadu Vivian, Acheampong Grace, Adubea Princella, Alhassan Adama, Ama Duah Susan, Amponsah Mary, Asantewaa Grace, Assifuah Gifty and Badu Evelyn.

The rest are Boaduwaa Doris, Boakye Portia, Bugre Azumah, Cudjoe Jennifer, Egyir Janet, Eshun Linda, Konlan F. Cynthia, Kusi Alice, McCarthy Kerrie, Nyamekye Stella, Salifu Safiatu and Tweneboaa Justice.

The Black Queens will leave Ghana on September 17 to take on the 'She Amavubis" side on Wednesday, September 20 at the Kigali Pelè Stadium in Kigali.

Meanwhile, 39 players have also earned call ups to the national U-20 female team, the Black Princesses, to prepare for the U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Women Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The team is expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence atprampram on today to begin preparations ahead of the qualifiers.

The Black Princesses will play Guinea Bissau on October 8 before hosting them on October 15 in the return fixture.

Those invited Afi Amenyaku, Deborah Brown, Vivian Annan, Aishetu Fatao Awinimi, Comfort Yeboah, Fatimata Fuseini, Abena Anoma Opoku, Lovia Ankorful, Abdul Rashid Faiza, Takia Zakaria, AbibaIssah, Sarah Kulible and Rose Boakyewaa.

Others include Hannah Nyame, Joyce Asamoah, Portia Sakyiwaa, Stella Nyamekye, Wasima Mohamed, Berline Nyarkoh, Ameyaa Seccess, Ernestina Amoateng, Akaheeh Doris, Jenifer Adjei Mensah, Tracy Tsum, Yazdadtsu Sileiman, Acqyah Cecelia, Comfort Ousu, Afia Nyaro, Sekyiwaa.

The rest are also Mary Amponsah, Mercy Attobra, Berlinda Samed, Perpetual Tuah, Sarah Nyarko, Hannah Pokuaa, Abigail Appiah, Jacqueline Amponsah, Helen Alormenu and Esther Owusu.