Nigeria: 8 Injured As Multiple-Storey Building Collapses in Delta

Asaba — A section of a storey building, currently under construction in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday, collapsed, leaving about eight persons injured.

The building, situated opposite ShopRite in the state capital, sources said, collapsed about 5p.m., as workers were working on the site.

Though details of the incident could not be ascertained at press time, an eyewitness said she and others selling outside the premises were surprised when they suddenly heard a crashing sound.

The eyewitness, who identified herself as Onyinye Okei said about eight persons sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by their colleagues.

Speaking with newsmen after inspecting the building, state Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Mr. Michael Anoka, said the incident was as a result of building defect.

Anoka, who said there was no casualty, noted: "The ministry is still investigating. The government is already taking measures and as you can see, the compound has been sealed. After our investigation, we will come up with a report of what happened here today.

"Everybody should be calm, the government has already started measures before this incident today. We are trying to put up a process that we will be able to avoid such situations."