Nigeria: Military Goes After Illegal Miners Over Growing Terrorism

The military high command has said that its troops will not give a breathing space for those aiding and abetting terrorists' activities in the mining areas through their illegal activities.

It also vowed to track down sponsors of illegal mining activities, saying the decision was based on its resolve to get rid of the criminals.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, who disclosed this at the Defence Headquarters during a press briefing on Thursday, said the military was up to the challenge more than ever before.

He said, "Interestingly, the perpetrators of the terrorist and insurgency activities are using it as a guise for their personal gain through illegal mining and other unlawful activities.

"For instance, the foot soldiers carry out the illegal mining from mining pits, while their sponsors are in the cities and towns moving around as normal citizens to dispose of the proceeds.

"The situation underscores the importance of ongoing military operations which are critical to the nation's effort to achieve peace and security. The military is up to the challenge, and more than ever before, and the outcome is not in doubt."

He revealed that military officers were presently strategically deployed around the country and that they were working closely with other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

According to him, the ongoing operations reflect the commitment of the military to end terrorism and insurgency in the country, adding that the armed forces would remain focused in the conduct of their operations in support of national security interests.

He further said, "The priority of our operations is the protection of the citizens as well as villages, towns and cities from the senseless violence of terrorist and other violent extremist groups."