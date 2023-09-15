Nigeria: Zulum in Oxford, Addresses Int'l Retreat On Borno's Peace-Building

15 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, is currently in Oxford, United Kingdom, where he addressed a group of participants at a four-day working retreat that aims to strengthen Borno's peace-building efforts through attracting more support from the international community.

The retreat, which focuses on support for victims of Boko Haram attacks and managing repentant insurgents, is holding at the University of Oxford from September 13 to 16, 2023.

The retreat has the theme: "Strengthening the Borno Model" of peace-building in terms of improving pathways to the successes recorded in encouraging mass exit of Boko Haram fighters and addressing shortcomings of the model.

The retreat was organised by UK based Inter Mediate, a registered charity institution working towards ending armed conflicts around the world.

The charity body is partnering with "(international) experts on the development of implementation plans on transitional justice and strategic communications, and to set out a vision for the next phase of the Borno Model within the context of Nigeria's wider peace strategy".

Zulum arrived in the UK on Wednesday evening and was hosted to a welcome dinner at the first college in the University of Oxford.

Governor Zulum on Thursday made a presentation titled "The Borno Model- a strategic vision for the next phase (results, ambition and challenges)."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.