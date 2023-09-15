Nigeria: Govt Will Work With State Govt to Harness Solid Mineral Resources - Minister

Mr Alake said the ministry was determined and committed to harnessing the nation's mineral resources, emphasising that Nasarawa State and other endowed states across the country will soon witness rapid development.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development will work with state governors to harness mineral resources for maximum socio-economic development of the country.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, gave this assurance when the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking further, Mr Alake said the ministry was determined and committed to harnessing the nation's mineral resources, emphasising that Nasarawa State and other endowed states across the country will soon witness rapid development that will enhance the living standards of the citizenry under the renewed hope agenda of this administration.

He said "Nasarawa State is very significant in terms of the development of the mineral sector ...and we are putting the mechanisms together, we are crossing the t's and dotting the i's to make sure that the nation derives maximum benefits from this God-given gift of minerals that are in abundance in Nigeria".

Continuing, the minister said: "We are going to harness and utilise efficiently, effectively and proficiently to ensure that Nigeria really expends the resources also judiciously from solid minerals. That is the next petroleum of Nigeria"

While acknowledging the importance and significance of Nasarawa State as sitting on the next petroleum of Nigeria, Mr Alake affirmed that it is imperative to cooperate, synergise and coordinate all the dynamics surrounding minerals exploration-exploitation and judicious spending of the resources.

To this end, the minister expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit, stressing that it epitomises the synergy that is expected between the federal and state governments to develop the critical solid mineral sector.

Speaking earlier, Governor Sule said he was very pleased that Mr Alake is the minister of a ministry that means more than anything to Nasarawa State.

Mr Sule further enthused that he regarded Mr Alake's appointment as a win-win situation for the entire nation.