Liberia: Cummings's CPP Takes Over Margibi

-As Thousands showed up for rally

Citizens of Margibi County turned out in their thousands with great jubilation on Thursday, September 14, and reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty and support to the Presidential bid of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

The entrance of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata was the scene of cultural dance by masked dancers, massive jubilation and talent display by youth and women groups as the huge crowd awaited the arrival of the CPP Standard Bearer and entourage.

Cummings, accompanied by his wife Teresa, the Vice Standard Bearer Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine, and CPP Legislative Aspirants, led the parade from the BWI campus to the Nancy B. Doe sports pitch where the official ceremony was held.

Thousands of citizens were already awaiting the CPP Standard Bearer and entourage at the Nancy B. Doe sports pitch, as his convoy of dozens of vehicles drove to a stop. The CPP Executives were escorted under tight security by the Liberia National Police to the main podium mounted on a 20ft container truck which was beautifully decorated with party emblems.

Loud music could be heard from the four corners of the sports pitch, as citizens danced and chanted slogans for "change".

CPP supporters at Campaign launch on Thursday September 14 in Kakata, Margibi

They denounced the inept leadership of President George Weah, saying, "Cummings is the man we want."

At the official program, the People's Liberation Party (PLP) Margibi County Chapter presented a statement of endorsement to the CPP Standard Bearer Mr. Cummings, pledging support to his Presidential bid in the October elections.

The CPP Margibi County branch also presented a statement of appreciation to the CPP National Chairman, Musa Bility for the Liberty Party's commitment to the unity of the Collaborating Political Parties.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Liberty Party (LP) are constituent parties of the CPP.

CPP Vice Standard Bearer Counsellor Charlyne M. Brumskine conscientized Liberians about the dire need for change and said the CPP is the best alternative to replace the inept ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of President George Weah.

Counsellor Brumskine made a passionate plea, especially to women and youths, who constituted the largest turnout, not to vote based on sympathy or popularity of candidates, but rather for Mr. Cummings, who she described as the best qualified and without blemish.

The CPP Standard Bearer, Mr. Cummings expressed gratitude for the rousing welcome and the huge turnout of citizens including partisans, supporters, sympathizers, and well-wishers for the launch of the CPP campaign in Kakata, Margibi County.

Cummings assured Liberians that upon his ascendancy as President, he will endeavor to fix the deplorable road conditions, revamp the country's ailing economy, and improve the health and educational systems nationwide.

The CPP Campaign launch in Kakata, Margibi County was seemingly the largest campaign gathering outside the capital Monrovia and attended by Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah and Rivergee County Senator Jonathan Sogbie.

The two lawmakers made remarks at the program and denounced the six years of poor performance of the ruling CDC.