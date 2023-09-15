Ghana/Liberia: Black Stars Thrash Liberia in Friendly

The senior national team, the Black Stars defeated the Lone Stars of Liberia 3-1 in an international friendly played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Second half goals from Ernest Nuamah on 52 minutes, Mohammed Kudus on 58 minutes and Jordan Ayew on 82 minutes was all the four time AFCON winners needed to dwarf a Divine Teah time added-on goal.

On a wet afternoon in the capital, soccer fans defied the rains to watch the Black Stars for the first time in many months in Accra.

Determined not to disappoint, the Black Stars held their own on the rain-soaked pitch which made ball control difficult for first-timers on the pitch.

Building up on last Thursday's victory over the Central African Republic in a final group AFCON qualifier, Coach Chris Hughton's side played out a goalless first half which saw the Stars enjoy a lion's share of the game and intermittently entertained the crowd.

The game came alive in the second half when a long ball from Nicholas Opoku from the center circle found an advancing Nuamah who first controlled the ball in mid-air ahead of a defender before driving it through the legs of goalkeeper Boison Wynney for the opener.

Seven minutes later, Nuamah turned provider when his cross found Kudus in the box.

After beating two defenders, he shot past Wynney to double the advantage.

On 74 minutes, Togolese Referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso waved off what seemed to be a penalty after Ransford Yeboah was hacked down in the box by substitute Liberia goalkeeper Emmanuel Denneah.

Substitute Jonathan Sowah who joined the action with 10 minutes remaining in place of Baba Iddrisu was put through by his teammate at club level, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and delivered a cross onto the path of substitute Jordan Ayew.

Jordan shot on goal was blocked by Sampson Dweh before firing the rebound into the roof of the net for the third goal on 82 minutes.

In time added on, substitute Divine Teah got a consolation goal for the visitors.