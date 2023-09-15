Ghana: NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Amasaman Sensitises Constituents to Limited Voter Registration

The 2024 Amasaman Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC, Mr Sedem Afenyo has admonished constituents not to transfer their votes outside their areas of abode because it could deprive them of development.

He said voter population of a particular area is taken into consideration to plan for the developmental needs of the people.

Mr Sedem Afenyo gave the admonishing last Saturday, during a sensitisation durbar for residents of Ewukorpe, Gakorpe and adjourning communities on the Limited Voter Registration Exercise the Electoral Commission (EC) is undertaking to register citizens who attainted the age of 18 and above.

"Development is based on voter population and benefits all, irrespective of your political affiliations," he said.

He said he had information that some politicians were deceiving people with money to transfer their votes in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Sedem Afenyo said he was in total support with the court action taken by the NDC and five other political parties against the EC, to decentralise the limited registration centres into communities where the people lived.

He said the EC's plan to open registration centres in their district offices would deprive a lot of people from registering.