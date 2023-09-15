Nigeria: Mohbad - Artists Leaving Shouldn't Be Death Sentence - Seyi Law Tells Record Label Owners

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, has warned record label owners in the country against endangering the lives and careers of signees who decide to exit their franchise.

The comedian urged music executives to know when to let go as against making themselves an 'alpha and omega' over artistes.

The comic actor stated this following the death of former Marlian Music signee, Mohbad, who died on Tuesday, barely a year after his controversial split from the Naira Marley-owned record label.

In life, we win some and lose some. Record label owners (infact senior colleagues in the entertainment business) must know when to let go. "I am leaving" shouldn't be a death sentence. Don't make yourself the alpha and omega over anybody whose talent you were not the giver.Some...-- SEYILAW (@seyilaw1) September 14, 2023

Seyi Law, taking to his X account, wrote, "In life, we win some and lose some. Record label owners (infact senior colleagues in the entertainment business) must know when to let go. 'I am leaving' shouldn't be a death sentence. Don't make yourself the alpha and omega over anybody whose talent you were not the giver.

"Some of you have sworn that the talents that left you will never rise. You block them from radio, tv, and shows. You call the shots because you are mini gods. Nobody fit beg you. Ok o.

"In your gatherings, anyone who can't smoke or drink is not man enough. Drugs everywhere. The young ones must blend in. People who have no business in entertainment are in control of young destinies because of cultism. Nobody hold una o.

"I remember when Ruggedman spoke about Naira Marley. Many celebrated the attack on him in London. Today, we are demanding accountability from Naira Marley. Police should do their work.

"Don't kill another man to live because everybody will go one way or another. Your wealth isn't a tool to buy another man's life."