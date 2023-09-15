Liberia: American Arrested After Reportedly Attempting to Slit Girlfriend's Throat With Knife

15 September 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selmax Lomax

Monrovia — An American, Lucas Richards, has been has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to slit the throat of his girlfriend, Jessica Lloyld.

The incident occurred in Caldwell, Bushord Island.

The victim, who's in a critical condition in hospital, was reportedly rescued by a motorcyclists after being stabbed in his neck.

Richards, however, denied the allegations, saying, "Jessica was hit by a moving vehicle after she disembarked from my vehicle. While trying to rescue her I was attacked by angry motorcyclists who accused me of attempting to kill her."

According to Jessica's mom, Cynthia Lloyld, the incident happened weeks after her gotten pregnant for Richards, who reportedly destroyed the pregnancy by injecting her daughter.

Richards' church, Creekside Church, offered this message on its Facebook page, saying, "Please pray for Creekside-supported missionaries Lucas and Lois Richard. Lucas was attacked and robbed in Liberia today. His phone and money were stolen and their vehicle damaged. Will add more details as we learn them."

Details to follow later...

