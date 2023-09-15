West Africa: Egyptian President El-Sisi, French Foreign Minister Discuss Situation in Sahel Countries

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, on Thursday, said Spokesman for the Presidency Ahmed Fahmy.

The meeting noted the continuous development of the distinct relations between Egypt and France, whether at the official level between the two leaderships or at the popular level.

Both sides confirmed mutual keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation frameworks across various fields and supporting joint efforts to achieve development and prosperity and combat terrorism and illegal immigration. This is in addition to continuous political coordination.

The French foreign minister expressed appreciation for the balanced and rational approach of the Egyptian foreign policy in working to resolve crises and establish stability and peace in the region.

The President also stressed the importance Egypt attaches to strengthening cooperation with France, particularly the transfer of expertise and technology and joint manufacturing, in addition to enhancing cooperation in the energy, transport and environment sectors, and coordinating efforts to address the negative repercussions of the international political situation, especially aspects related to global rise in the prices of food, energy and finance.

The meeting touched on regional issues of common interest, mainly developments in the Palestinian issue and ways to revive the peace process, as well as efforts to resolve the crises in a number of countries in the region, especially in Sudan and Libya, in addition to the situation in the Sahel region.

The President affirmed that Egypt will continue to exert utmost efforts to reach political and peaceful solutions to the existing crises, and therefore contribute to restoring regional security and stability, and preserving the capabilities of the people and their aspirations for a better future.