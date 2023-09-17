Nigeria: 'I Wish I Had Signed Olamide' - - Akon

17 September 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Senegalese-American singer, Akon, says he regrets not signing Nigerian indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide, some years ago.

Akon and Olamide collaborated on the record titled 'Scammers' off Akon's 2019 'Akonda' album.

In a Skype interview with OAP, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, aka Do2Tun, of Cool FM, Lagos, Akon said he regrets not signing the rapper.

"I would probably say the one person in Nigeria that I wish I had signed is Olamide. Honestly, I wish I had signed Olamide because he would have signed a lot of new artists anyway.

"Olamide was my favourite artist before he reinvented himself as a music executive. The first time we met, I told him he was my favourite artist," Akon stated.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Akon once signed Nigerian music duo P-Square to his Konvict Music record label years ago.

