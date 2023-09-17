Nigeria: Gombe Governor Mourns As Chiroman Dukku, Yakubu Rasheed, Dies At 53

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Engr. Yakubu Abdulkadir Rasheed, the Chiroman Dukku, who died yesterday at the age of 53 after a brief illness.

A statement by his director-general, Press Affairs, Ismail Uba Misilli, quoted the governor Inuwa as describing Engr. Yakubu's life as one marked by unwavering commitment to the development of community, state and the nation, leaving an indelible mark on our dear Gombe State.

He recalled the meritorious services rendered by the deceased in various capacities, especially when he served the state diligently as the Chairman of the Gombe State Water Board, contributing to the improvement of the state's infrastructure and public services.

Misilli further quoted the governor thus: "Engr. Yakubu A. Rasheed had always displayed passion and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our state. He was a grassroots politician par excellence and staunch supporter and chieftain of our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"He had played a significant role in the party's growth and victory within our dear state. His commitment was further exemplified through his service on the 2023 APC Presidential Campaign Council. Indeed his memory will remain etched in our hearts, and his absence will be sorely felt".

The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, further conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, especially his sister and former first lady of Gombe State, Hajiya Aishatu Abubakar Hashidu; the Emir of Dukku, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Haruna Kadir Rasheed, II, CON and the entire Dukku community over the great loss. Governor Inuwa prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.