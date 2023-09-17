Ethiopia: Al-Shabaab Ambushes Ethiopian Military Convoys in Somalia

17 September 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Heavy fighting broke out in the Bakool region between Ethiopian troops and al-Shabaab fighters, who ambushed a military convoy on Sunday morning.

Al-Shabaab militants ambushed two convoys of Ethiopian troops from Yeed and El Barde and headed to Wajid and Huddur, Bakool regional capital. The attack led to a fierce battle.

The heavy fighting caused casualties on the Ethiopian troops who were going to Wajid.

Officials in the Bakool region said that the fight had been going on for some time in the early morning of today, although they did not provide further details.

Al-Shabaab said they attacked Ethiopian troops near Rabdhure district in the Bakool region.

Ethiopia has troops in Somalia serving under the African Union's ATMIS mission and other are other non-ATMIS troops operating under an agreement between the two governments.

Al-Shabaab continues to conduct attacks both within Somalia and in neighboring states, targeting civilians, the Somali state, and the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

In August 2022, Mohamud launched a "total war" against al-Shabaab. In the first phase, Somali forces concentrated on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, supporting local clans that were rebelling against al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.