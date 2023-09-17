Ethiopia: Al-Shabaab Ambushes Ethiopian Military Convoys in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Heavy fighting broke out in the Bakool region between Ethiopian troops and al-Shabaab fighters, who ambushed a military convoy on Sunday morning.

Al-Shabaab militants ambushed two convoys of Ethiopian troops from Yeed and El Barde and headed to Wajid and Huddur, Bakool regional capital. The attack led to a fierce battle.

The heavy fighting caused casualties on the Ethiopian troops who were going to Wajid.

Officials in the Bakool region said that the fight had been going on for some time in the early morning of today, although they did not provide further details.

Al-Shabaab said they attacked Ethiopian troops near Rabdhure district in the Bakool region.

Ethiopia has troops in Somalia serving under the African Union's ATMIS mission and other are other non-ATMIS troops operating under an agreement between the two governments.

Al-Shabaab continues to conduct attacks both within Somalia and in neighboring states, targeting civilians, the Somali state, and the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

In August 2022, Mohamud launched a "total war" against al-Shabaab. In the first phase, Somali forces concentrated on the central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, supporting local clans that were rebelling against al-Shabaab.