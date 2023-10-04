Kenya: 2 Al-Shabaab Suspects Killed in Garissa IED Explosion

Nairobi — Two Suspected members of the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist outfit Al-Shabaab have died after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)they were planting along a road in Garissa County exploded.

Authorities say an unknown number of suspected militants escaped with serious injuries following the Tuesday morning incident that occurred along Amuma-Ruqa Road.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said that the incident was confirmed by border patrol officers from a nearby police camp who visited the scene.

"Karma came back on the militants who were targeting innocent civilians and police officers using the road, when the explosive went off delivering instant justice to the Shabaab," DCI said Tuesday.

The body parts of the victim's tatters of the fatigues of the terror suspects littered the scene.

Also found at the scene was a battery and some wires believed to have been part of the explosive.

The agency said that security agencies have since conducted a clearance patrol of the area and are pursuing the remaining Al-Shabaab cell in the area.