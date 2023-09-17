Nigeria: Election Tribunal Judgement - Police Warn Supporters Against Wild Jubilation in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Police has warned political party supporters for/against winners/losers of the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal judgement coming up on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, that all forms of celebrations and rallies must not infringe on the rights of others.

The State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, read the riot act to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and DPOs charged with strengthening confidence-building patrol, averting attacks on citizens and clamping down on violators.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this on Sunday in Bauchi, said the Command would decisively deal with any persons or groups who violates the order or deliberately causes breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.

"Those in violation will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement. Moreover, the ecstatic supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law; blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances would not be condoned," Wakil said.

Wakil noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad, urged members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as many Police operatives would be seen at strategic areas, routes, and communities to suppress the antics and criminal acts of underworld personalities.

He also encouraged the public not to be tight-lipped in providing useful information that will aid the security agencies to effectively maintain the serenity and ensure the protection of lives and property in the State.

"However, the CP warned officers and men of the Command to be civil professional, and humane in the course of discharging their duties, he equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and shows of force by tactical commanders to clamp down all nooks and crannies of criminal hideout within and outside of the State," Wakil added