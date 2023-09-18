Nigeria: Mohbad's Management Vows to Retrieve Unpaid Royalties From Marlian Records

Hours after Marlian Music Records boss Naira Marley expressed his condolences, Mohbad's management, Imolenization, has demanded support from Nigerians to get justice for the late singer.

Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday amidst controversies and several conspiracy theories.

In a post on Mohbad's official Instagram account, the management disclosed that the late singer was trying to get his entitlements from his former boss before his death.

The post read, "Before his passing, Mohbad was in court to retrieve most of his songs and unpaid royalties which Marlian Music wrongly held.

"We will continue the fight to retrieve the majority of his catalogue and royalties so that through these, those left behind, especially his son, Liam Imole, would be provided for,"

Mohbad's management, in the post, pleaded that they want #justiceforMohbad, and they will appreciate all support they can get in this fight to retrieve his catalogue from Marlian Music.

They further disclosed that getting back all his entitlements was the justice Mohbad was working towards before his demise.

Support so far

Commending the support of the public so far, the management appreciated their endless love.

"We appreciate the outpouring of love from the general public following the passing of Mohbad," the post read.

It noted that the circumstances surrounding the late singer's death are harrowing, and his management is open to providing any cooperation necessary for the authorities to carry out any investigations.

However, the post made it clear that the priority for the management is to ensure that all late singer gets all his rights.

"Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months. Free, strong, and fighting for his future."

Naira Marley's reaction

On Friday, via an official statement on his Instagram account, Marley described Mohbad as "an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Marlian Music."

He wrote, "With heavy heart, we mourn the loss of an exceptional talent. Someone more than an artiste or signee but a brother and dear friend, Promise "Mohbad" Olademeji Aloba.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. We are all heartbroken by his tragic loss and will be truly missed,"

Although the duo had a fall-out last year, which led to Mohbad leaving the label, the Marlian Music boss noted that he never wished any harm on Mohbad.

He further called the appropriate authorities to investigate any foul play associated with the singer's death.

Background

Up on the date, not much was known about Mohbad apart from his split from his former record label, Marlian Record, but following his death, colleagues and fans have revealed a lot about the artiste.

Mohbad was said to have reportedly died from an ear infection. It was noted that he visited the hospital for treatment, after which he was injected.

According to the unverified report making rounds on social media, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection and did not wake up.

However, discoveries by colleagues, fans, and friends emerge daily, allegedly suggesting that the late singer was allegedly harassed and bullied to death.

In all the emerging evidence, Naira Marley and his friend Sam Larry are allegedly at the forefront of perpetrating the act.