Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Two New Ministers

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria
17 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The new appointees were announced by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Jamila Bio Ibrahim to serve as the Minister of Youth, pending her confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The president has further approved the nomination of Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ms Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

President Tinubu charges the above-mentioned nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 17, 2023

