Nigeria: BBNaija All-Stars - Kanayo. O. Kanayo Knocks Housemates Over Failed Quiz

Veteran Nollywood actor turned lawyer, Kanayo. O. Kanayo, has knocked housemates of the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars edition for failing questions asked as part of a task during the show.

Some questions asked of the contestants who are business owners include the full meaning of CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission).

Some other questions included; 'What is the body's primary source of energy? 'What colour is a giraffe's tongue?', 'Whose face is on the N100 bill?', and 'Which body is responsible for making laws in Nigeria?'. Of which the contestants failed most of the question. The video of the task has since gone viral.

In his remark, the iconic thespian noted that inasmuch as he probably may not get answer all the questions correctly, most of the questions doled out were simple. Fondly known on the internet for memes about his past film project as being a ritualist, the actor said that life is not all about 'shaking bum bum'.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, the actor while admonishing the organisers of the show via a video of the quiz took to his caption section stating, "A wasted 120m on INCORRECT PEOPLE who are only correct with their bum bum. Money that should have been channelled to a CORRECT educational program. #bbnaija" (sic)

