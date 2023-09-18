Nigeria: Federal Govt, Labour Meet Today Over Planned Indefinite Strike

The federal government has again invited the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for talks over its planned indefinite strike.

The new meeting is holding after the organised labour had earlier shunned previous attempts to hold talks with the government before the congress embarked on the September 6th nationwide warning strike.

The purpose of the meeting, according to a statement issued by the director of press and public relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun was to engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns to guarantee industrial harmony.

He said that the minister had already directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene the meeting today which he noted was important that the unions sit with the government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

According to him, the minister said that, "The administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the renewed hope agenda."