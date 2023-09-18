Nigeria: Governor Imposes Curfew On Feuding Osun Communities

Governor Adeleke imposes the curfew on Ilobu and Ifon towns

Governor Ademola Adeleke has imposed a curfew on Ilobu and Ifon following a clash between the two Osun State communities.

The governor conveyed the information on Sunday through the state's Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

"This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities. Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments," Mr Alimi said in a statement.

According to the statement, the curfew would be observed in both local governments from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

"Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

"This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

"Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately," the notice stated.

Tempers flared on Saturday following the reported killing of a 28-year old man, Sodiq Alamu, at Opapa village in Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement on Sunday by the Ilobu Asake Development Union (IDU), through its spokesperson, Tairu Babatunde, accused some persons in Ifon of culpability for the killing.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed the murder and called for calm in the two towns.

The statement reads: "The Osun State Police Command is using this medium to inform the good people of the State especially, the residents of Ilobu and Ifon in Irepodun and Orolu local governments area that the Police Command is aware of the report of the incident of the death of one Sodiq Alamu, about 28 years of age, along Opapa village in Ilobu and therefore passionately appeal to the residents of both communities (Ilobu & Ifon) and its environs to remain calm as investigation has immediately commenced to unraveled the circumstances that led to the death of the young man."

She said the police had received information that some people were gathering to cause violence in the area and warned them to desist.