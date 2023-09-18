Nigeria: Kaduna Gets New Customs Boss

18 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

The newly posted Customs Area Controller for Kaduna, Tijjani Abe, has assumed office.

During his inaugural address at the weekend, Mr Abe expressed gratitude to the outgoing Controller, Mustafa Hashim, for his exemplary leadership.

This was conveyed in a statement on Sunday issued by Muhammad Aminu, spokesman of the command.

According to the statement, Mr Abe said, "I am a team player and a game changer, just like my predecessor, and I promise to build upon Hashim's achievements."

He, therefore, called on the management and officers of the command to provide him with the same level of support that was given to his predecessor.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.