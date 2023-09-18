Nigeria: Kaduna Gets New Customs Boss

The newly posted Customs Area Controller for Kaduna, Tijjani Abe, has assumed office.

During his inaugural address at the weekend, Mr Abe expressed gratitude to the outgoing Controller, Mustafa Hashim, for his exemplary leadership.

This was conveyed in a statement on Sunday issued by Muhammad Aminu, spokesman of the command.

According to the statement, Mr Abe said, "I am a team player and a game changer, just like my predecessor, and I promise to build upon Hashim's achievements."

He, therefore, called on the management and officers of the command to provide him with the same level of support that was given to his predecessor.