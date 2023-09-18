Nigeria: Be Fair in Discharging Your Duties, Election Petition Tribunals Urged

18 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A socio-political advocacy group, Justice For All (JFA), has called on election petition tribunals in Nigeria, especially the Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal, to ensure the dispensation of justice in handling ongoing election petitions.

The group's project coordinator, and director of press, Francis T. Nyame, in a statement yesterday expressed concern about the judgement of the tribunals annulling results based on pre-election issues.

The statement reads in part: "During our meeting in Lagos on September 16, 2023, we, members of Justice For All (JFA), a socio-political advocacy group, deliberated on various issues, particularly judgments delivered by election petition tribunals in Plateau State, which have raised tension in the state.

"While we are hopeful that the appellate court will rectify the errors in the judgments and arrest the looming anarchy, all eyes are on the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT) in the state. We are, therefore, appealing to the GEPT to do justice and uphold the will of the people.

"We are concerned and, indeed, shocked about the strange or nebulous judgment of a tribunal annulling results based on pre-election issues. In fact, we are bewildered as to the principles of law being applied by the two election tribunals in Plateau State."

