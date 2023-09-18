Nigeria: Police Kill 10 Kidnappers, Rescue 39 Victims in Bauchi

A joint security operation led by the Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised 10 suspected kidnappers and rescued 39 victims, including women and children, from Jan-Dutse in Yankari Forest in Alkaleri LGA.

The command's spokesman, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement, said "On the 15th of September, 2023, at about 1900hrs the command's Operation Sharan Daji team in conjunction with relevant stakeholders (hunters) led by CSP Makama Magaji acted on credible intelligence and swiftly ransacked a suspected kidnappers' enclave and engaged the culprits in a gun battle and emerged victorious.

"The operatives were able to neutralise about 10 suspected kidnappers...and rescued 39 kidnapped victims consisting of 28 males, eight females and three children unhurt and reunited them with their families after medical checks at the Alkaleri General Hospital.

Wakil said that preliminary investigation revealed that the kidnappers invaded Gaji village with specific targeted people to kidnapped which they suspected to be among the businessmen coming back from Mararrabar Liman Katagum market, while on the victim's way back home boarding motorcycles, tricycles and motor vehicles,

Wakil further explained that the kidnappers had demanded N50m from each of the victims' families before the successful rescue operation.