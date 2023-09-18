Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Nkwocha As Media Aide to Vice President, Others

17 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, approved the appointment of Stanley Nkwocha as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Office of the Vice President, along with seven other office holders.

The President also approved other appointments for the office of the Vice President, including the office of Special Adviser to the President on Economy, naming Tope Fasua as occupant.

According to a list sighted by newsmen in Abuja, which was confirmed by a senior aide to the President, Dr. Muhammad Bulama has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

According to the list,"President Tinubu has appointed new aids to the Vice President's office. Stanley Nkwocha SSA Media (VP Office); Tope Kolade Fasua Special Adviser Economy (VP Office); and Sadiq S Jambo SA Economy (VP Office).

"Dr. Muhammad Bulama SSA Special Duty (VP Office); Mahmud Muhammad Personal Assistant Domestic North-East (VP Office); Ahmed Ningi SSA Digital media and emergency management (VP Office); Musa Amshi Muhammad Al-Amin SSA Special Duties (VP Office); and Emmanuella Eduozor as SA Multimedia Content Production. "

