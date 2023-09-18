Nigeria: Adeleke Declares Curfew in Two Osun Communities

17 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following reported killings between Ilobu and Ifon-Orolu communities in Osun state, the Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared curfew in the two towns to enforce law and order.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State's Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Sunday.

It added that the curfew takes effect immediately and between 8pm till 6am daily till further notice.

It reads: "This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

"Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that Curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

"The Curfew will start between the hours of 8pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

"This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

"Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

"Governor Ademola Adeleke sued for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.