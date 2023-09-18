Nigeria: Adeleke Declares Curfew in Two Osun Communities

Following reported killings between Ilobu and Ifon-Orolu communities in Osun state, the Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared curfew in the two towns to enforce law and order.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State's Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Sunday.

It added that the curfew takes effect immediately and between 8pm till 6am daily till further notice.

It reads: "This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

"Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that Curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

"The Curfew will start between the hours of 8pm every night, and 6am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

"This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

"Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

"Governor Ademola Adeleke sued for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed".