Nigeria: Students Visa - UK Hikes Fee 34.99% for Nigerians, Others

The British government has announced a significant increase of 34.99% in student visa fee for international students, including those from Nigeria.

With the increase, the new fee, which takes effect on October 4, 2023, now comes to £490 (N409,640.00 equivalent).

The UK Home Office made this announcement weekend, citing the need to finance essential services and allocate more funds for public sector pay increases.

This increase coincided with the laying of legislation in Parliament on September 15.

The adjustments also affect visit visa fees for stays of fewer than six months, rising by £15 to £115.

Similarly, the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will surge by £127 to match the £490 charged for in-country applications.

This development follows the government's previous announcement in July, which saw a 15% increase in the cost of most work and visit visas and a minimum 20% hike in priority visas, study visas, and certificates of sponsorship.

The UK Home Office emphasized that the revenue generated from these fees plays a crucial role in sustaining the immigration and nationality system.

According to the Home Office, the fee structure aims to minimize the financial burden on British taxpayers, while ensuring an attractive service for those seeking opportunities in the UK.

In recent years, the UK has become a prominent immigration destination for Nigerians, with data from the UK immigration office showing a remarkable 73% increase in Nigerian nationals, rising from 33,958 in June 2022 to 58,680 in June 2023.