Nigeria: Lagos Downpour Collapses Building With 500 Rooms

·One lands in hospital, others escape as 4 and 2-storey buildings collapse in Lagos

A building comprising over 500 rooms has collapsed in Ketu area of Lagos. The cause was attributed to Saturday's heavy downpour. The injured persons were said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Also, one person was hospitalised while others escaped with minor injuries, yesterday when four and other two-storey buildings situated beside each other partially collapsed at number 47/49 Oduntan Street, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The incident, happened in the afternoon apparently, due to the impact of the Saturday downpour, which could have weakened the structure.

On the Ketu building collapse, NEMA's South West Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said: "It occurred at Agboye Estate in Oduntan Street, Ketu. Two people had partial injuries and are responding to treatment. The building was a school turned residential housing more than 500 rooms. It partially caved-in yesterday afternoon.

On the Oduntan Street buildings, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said at press time, there was no record of death.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, "Upon arrival of the agency's responders at the incident scene, a two-storey building and a four-storey building situated beside each other was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned address.

"Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the collapse could be attributed to ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owner.

"Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in.

"Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor, and has been taken to the hospital while others sustained minor injuries."

Consequently, the residents of the building have been asked to vacate immediately under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, Rapid Response Team, RRS, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA and Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps, LNSC to avert further secondary incident.

According to him, the affected building would be pulled down as it has failed structural integrity test following confirmation by LABSCA officials at the scene, hence, posing a threat to the public and adjoining buildings.