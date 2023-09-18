Ghana: Sinohydro Organises Health Screening for Akuse Residents

About 100 employees of the China Power Sinohydro, a Chinese state-owned company and residents of Akuse have benefited from a free health screening in the Eastern Region.

The three-day exercise which was sponsored by China Power/Sinohydro with support from FosunPharma forms part of annual an exercise to promote good health for employees, and residents to enhance productivity.

A team of 11 Chinese medical doctors from Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, China screened the beneficiaries of malaria, typhoid, glaucoma, cataract, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity stomach problems and other ailments.

The event was on the theme "Care for Life, Care for Health, and Serve the Public,"and formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

The Chief Representative for Powerchina/Sinohydro in Ghana, Mr Alexander Chen Zhenrong, stated that the exercise was meant to deepen the Ghana-China friendship and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On his part, the Chief Medical Captain of the team, Dr Du Yushan, said the three-day free medical care was the seventh free outreach programme by the team since its arrival in Ghana around March 2023.

A beneficiary, Mr Michael Akuffo, thanked the Chinese medical team for its dedication to duty and called for more of such collaboration.

He said the exercise would help address the medical needs of the workers and the residents in the area.