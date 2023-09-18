Ghana: Inaugural African Para Games Ends in Accra

The first African Para Games came to a successful end on Tuesday after an exciting week of competitive sports among African countries.

The event was crowned with a splendid closing ceremony at the McDan Park, La in Accra.

In all, 15 countries participated in the event and competed in amputee football, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, commended the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for making the nation proud by hosting a successful event.

He also commended the participants for their professionalism, adding that together, para sports would develop on the continent.

Mr Samson Deen thanked the government and stakeholders for their support while praising the participating teams for their efforts.

A member of the LOC, Dr Bello Bitugu, said Ghana had set the pace in hosting a successful continental showpiece.

Ghana beat Morocco to clinch gold in amputee football with Mohammed Mubarak adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.

In other disciplines, Najwa Awane from Morocco won the women's wheelchair tennis, while South Africa's Alwande Sikhosana claimed the men's singles title to earn a direct qualification spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics