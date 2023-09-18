Nigeria: Presidential Poll - Shun Calls for Protest, Pro-Tinubu Group Urges Nigerians

Nigerians, especially the youths have been urged to heed the advice of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, to shun any call to protest predicated on force of lies about the 2023 Presidential Election.

National Director of Special Duties and Chairman Caretaker Committee, Lagos State Chapter, of ASIWAJU PROJECT BEYOND 2023, comrade 'Lanre Olaide, made the call in reaction to a recent interview on the social media, in which Professor Soyinka did an evaluation of the Presidential Election.

The Nobel Laureate had commended Mr. Peter Obi and the Labour Party for changing the status quo of dominance of two political parties in previous elections but he however, stated that the Labour Party made the third position, as evidently observed by his own organisations and other notable Election Monitoring Groups, claiming that the leadership of Obi's party was aware of.

Consequently he berated the tones of incitements of hardliners and youths to protest the outcome of the election in which Indepebdent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as winner under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Olaide, therefore, urged all Nigerians to respect the report of internationally renowned Professor Soyinka on the election, corroborated by the recent verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He noted that the victory at the tribunal was a testament to the freewill of the Nigerian people, the hardwork of party leadership and all vibrant support groups that toured all the nooks and crannies of the country to mobilize and seek supports of the electorate who graciously responded with their votes and maximum support at the poll.

Olaide, who is a frontline progressive youth leader, said, "I call on aggrieved fronts in the Presidential Election to accept the olive branch of the President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima's administration in the best interest of democracy.

"We are confident that all of the challenges that come with fuel subsidy removal will ultimately end with lasting benefits and prosperity for all Nigerians."