Nigeria: 'Benue Owes Pensioners 120 Months Arrears'

Pensioners on the payroll of the Benue state government and those of the local governments have received four and three months payments respectively since the beginning of Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration.

The payments covered the months of May to August 2023 for state pensioners while local government pensioners received payments from June to August 2023.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Michael Vember, who made this known in a chat, noted that the government's mode of payment had left about 77 months arrears accumulated by successive governments for local government pensioners and 43 months for state pensioners.

He explained that the administration decided to draw a line and started on a clean slate to pay all pensions in the state promising to clear all backlog when funds are made available.

Vember lamented that pensioners are the worst hit by the economic downturn in the country following the removal of petrol subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu's administration, stressing that their situation is pathetic considering the fact that some of the retirees receive as low as N4,000 monthly as pension.

He said: "Initially, when Governor Hyacinth Alia took over he focused on the payment of state pensioners, excluding local government pensioners. But when we drew his attention to it, he started paying local governments retirees as well.

"So far he has paid up to August 2023. But the fact is that he has decided to create arrears in between because, like local government pensioners their payment stopped at May 2018. So he jumped and started paying from June 2023. Thereby leaving behind a backlog of arrears from May 2018 to May 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He did the same thing with state pensioners. The state had arrears from May 2020 and he jumped to May 2023 and started paying from that point.

"So far, the governor has paid state pensioners four months while local government pensioners have received three months. He is paying across board.

"He also promised to pay the arrears but he has not made efforts to pay. He ordered that the arrears be calculated and kept for him pending when funds will be available for him to pay. Though he has not told us when he would pay."

On how Benue pensioners are coping with the economic situation in the country, Vember said: "What we are going through is actually very disheartening. Since the removal of petrol subsidy retirees have been left in the worst position or condition anybody can think of.

"This is so because the civil service minimum wage is N30,000 but the minimum wage of a pensioners in Benue state is about N4,000. You can see the disparity. You are taking N20,000 or N30,000 and you cannot cope with the economic realities, what then is the hope of the retiree who is paid N4,000. You can see our pathetic situation.

"So the pensioners are the worst hit by the present economic downturn in the country. That is our situation and we cannot be left in this condition, we gave our best to our country and I think that we also deserve the best in return.