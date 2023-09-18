Nigeria: Police Alert Bauchi Residents On Security Threats During Ember Months

18 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The Bauchi State Police Command has identified herders-farmers crises, communal clashes, robbery, youths' restiveness and road traffic accidents as security threats during the Ember Months.

The command, therefore, notified the public of the proactive measures which everyone was required to be acquainted with and adhere to in order to enhance safety and security in the state.

The command's spokesman, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement, said that the proactive measures came up following credible intelligence and analysis of the security threats identified by the command.

The statement reads in part: "Farmers are advised to evacuate their farm produce in good time before herders start grazing freely....All herders are unequivocally warned to desist from trespassing into farmer's crops before they harvest them."

On robbery, Wakil said, "This crime is mostly a trend during the Ember Months. Consequently, the command's crime analysts advise travellers to shun night journeys or travelling during the wee hours of the day. They are further advised to look for the nearest convenient places to sleep and proceed with their journeys when day breaks for their safety."

Wakil who noted that kidnapping was rampant during the Ember Months of 2022, saying that this year the command has grounded a strategic map-out of the kidnapper's enclaves and introduced modern security tactics and more sophisticated approaches in order to strengthen the operational bodies for serious battles against such crime and others in the state.

