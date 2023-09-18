Nigeria: One Hospitalised As Buildings Collapse in Lagos

The buildings collapsed as a result of ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owners, officials say.

A male adult has been hospitalised after two residential buildings in Ketu, Lagos State partially collapsed on Sunday.

The two-storey and four-storey buildings situated beside each other collapsed on 48 Oduntan Street, Kosofe Bus Stop in Ketu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement on Sunday.

The buildings collapsed as a result of ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owners, he said.

"Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in. Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor, and has been taken to the hospital," the statement reads.

"Residents of the building have been asked to vacate the building under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, RRS, LABSCA and LNSC, in order to avert further secondary incidents.

"However, the said building will be pulled down as it has failed the structural integrity test as confirmed by LABSCA official at the scene, hence posing a threat to the public and adjoining buildings."