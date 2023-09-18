Egypt's Main Opposition To Boycott Election

Harare — Egypt's largest liberal opposition political organisation declared that it will not nominate a candidate for the 2024 presidential election after one of its leaders was sentenced to six months in prison, The Times of Israel reports.

Hisham Kassem reportedly considered running for president before he was found guilty of slander and verbally assaulting a police officer, charges that his supporters say were politically motivated.

Although he has not yet done so, President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is expected to declare his candidacy for a third term.

Ahmed al-Tantawi, the sole candidate to date to officially declare his candidacy, said that the security forces were harassing his team more frequently.

Allegations of repression already marred the upcoming presidential election, which is expected to take place in 2024.

Earlier in September 2023, the U.S. announced plans to hold back U.S.$85-million in military aid to Egypt because of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's failure to uphold the U.S.' conditions on freeing political prisoners and other human rights issues.

Just a year after Fattah al-Sisi took the reigns of power, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, "President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt has presided over the flagrant abuse of human rights since taking office a year ago pledging to restore stability. Violence by armed groups and the government has escalated."

Nothing has changed since then, according to HRW's World Report 2023.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared 2022 the 'year of civil society', but key members of civil society faced arbitrary travel bans, asset freezes, and criminal investigations in retaliation for their peaceful activism or criticism. Despite hosting COP27, the government has imposed arbitrary funding, research, and registration obstacles that have debilitated local environmental groups, forcing some activists into exile and others to drop important work," the report said.