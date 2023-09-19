Nigeria: BBNaija All Stars - Ilebaye, CeeC Join Cross to Qualify for Finale

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates, Ilebaye and CeeC, have qualified for the finale of the reality TV show slated for Sunday, October 1.

LEADERSHIP reports that Cross became the first housemate to qualify for the finale after he bought immunity courtesy of Moniepoint coins from fellow housemates - Neo, Pere, Omotshola, and Alex.

Meanwhile, Ilebaye emerged winner of a game, which tested the housemates' endurance abilities to the highest level. She is now current Head of House (HoH) while CeeC found the 'black envelope' with immunity.

The trio is immune from possible eviction next Sunday, which preceeds the grand finale Sunday, having secured a place in the show's finale.

It is expected that after the next Sunday live eviction show, two more lucky housemates will join Cross, Ilebaye, and CeeC as the top five housemates at the finale.

On the grand finale day, three more housemates will be evicted leaving the last two housemates from among whom one of them will declared as eventual winner of the reality TV show.

The winner will take home a grand prize of N120m.