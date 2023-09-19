Nigeria: Airport Relocation - FAAN Approves Partial Reopening of Shut Lagos Terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Monday, approved the partial reopening of part of the old Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), terminal to compliment the new international terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport.

LEADERSHIP reports that the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had directed foreign airlines operating at the MMIA old airport terminal to move to the new terminal, constructed by the Chinese company, so as to allow for total repair and overhaul of the old terminal.

FAAN fast tracked the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak which raised safety concerns and affected passengers' movements.

The development has since led to influx of passengers at the new terminal with airlines grappling with congestion at the terminal, which has resulted in flight delays and cancellations.

But, in a statement by the director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, he said the minister had approved the reopening of the D wing of the old terminal.

He said, "This is to inform the travelling public that the Minister of Aviation has graciously allowed the use of the D Wing of the Old Murtala Muhammed International terminal to compliment the New International Terminal in order to ease facilitation of passengers through the airport

"The use of the D Wing for processing of passengers has since commenced. The old international terminal will be renovated in phases," Yakubu-Funtua said.