Nigeria: Many Farmers Killed As Bandits Attack 7 Villages At Kebbi/Sokoto Border

19 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi

Many people, mostly farmers, were reportedly killed and many others displaced during attacks by bandits on seven villages at the border between Kebbi and Sokoto State.

The villages included Zawaini Zawaini, Jangargari and Jaja in Kebbi State as well as Karani and three others in Sokoto State.

Many houses and shops were also said to be set ablaze during the attacks.

It was gathered that the incident forced many residents to flee and take refuge at Jarkuka village in Arewa Local Government area of Kebbi State.

Governor Nasiru Idris was said to have directed that relief items be distributed to those displaced.

A government official, who spoke to our correspondent, said the governor had sent a team led by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Empowerment, Muhammad Hamidu Jarkuka and the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, to deliver the items to the victims.

