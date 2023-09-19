Nigeria: WHO Urges Nigeria to Create Platforms for Patients' Concerns, Awareness

19 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The World Health Organisation yesterday urged Nigeria to work with other member states to provide platforms for patient concerns and reduce avoidable harm.

WHO Representative in Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo made the call at the commemoration of the 2023 World Patients' Safety Day themed 'Engaging Patients for Patients' Safety'.

He also asked Nigeria to raise awareness, share initiatives and best practices, with other member states.

He noted that the safety of patients is a top priority in the WHO African Region.

He said unsafe health care has resulted in tragic consequences for patients, their families, and communities.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom, said the ministry had developed the first ever National Policy and Implementation Strategy on Patient Safety and Care Quality.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.