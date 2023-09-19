Nigeria: Govt, Wema Bank to Train 2 Million Youths On Digital Skills, Empower 1 Million SMEs

WEMA Bank, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President has concluded arrangements to commence an initiative that will impact two million youths and one million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima received an update report on the programme yesterday during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of WEMA Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation were at the Villa to brief the vice president on the progress made in the implementation of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skill-Novation Programme - an initiative of a partnership between the Federal Government and WEMA Bank to train two million youths and empower one million MSMEs across Nigeria.

Shettima hailed the commitment and partnership of the bank for the initiative in furtherance of the pledge to support the job creation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The vice president, while commenting on the support and commitment of the bank in the execution of the initiative, said "I will call on you to be above board. You are a good organization. I want to thank you most sincerely for your initiative and commitment, be rest assured that we will fulfill our own part of the bargain."

Addressing State House reporters later, Oseni said they were at the Presidential Villa to brief Shettima on "how far we have gone on the FGN/ALAT project. Vice President was very happy, and shortly you will hear from his office of how we want to progress with this programme, part of this is to help create innovation hubs across the country for us.

"Mr President came out with a very bold and audacious plan on how to revive the Nigerian economy."