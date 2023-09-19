Nigeria: Govt, Wema Bank to Train 2 Million Youths On Digital Skills, Empower 1 Million SMEs

19 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

WEMA Bank, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President has concluded arrangements to commence an initiative that will impact two million youths and one million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima received an update report on the programme yesterday during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of WEMA Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation were at the Villa to brief the vice president on the progress made in the implementation of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skill-Novation Programme - an initiative of a partnership between the Federal Government and WEMA Bank to train two million youths and empower one million MSMEs across Nigeria.

Shettima hailed the commitment and partnership of the bank for the initiative in furtherance of the pledge to support the job creation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The vice president, while commenting on the support and commitment of the bank in the execution of the initiative, said "I will call on you to be above board. You are a good organization. I want to thank you most sincerely for your initiative and commitment, be rest assured that we will fulfill our own part of the bargain."

Addressing State House reporters later, Oseni said they were at the Presidential Villa to brief Shettima on "how far we have gone on the FGN/ALAT project. Vice President was very happy, and shortly you will hear from his office of how we want to progress with this programme, part of this is to help create innovation hubs across the country for us.

"Mr President came out with a very bold and audacious plan on how to revive the Nigerian economy."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.