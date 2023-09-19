Nigeria: CJN to Judges - We Must Ensure National Laws Are Not Eroded, With Advent of Digital Era

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has cautioned judges to ensure national laws were not eroded, with the advent of digital era, especially with the opportunities and complexities presented by technological advancement.

He also told them to remain vigilant in addressing ethical and legal dimensions associated with technologies by ensuring transparency, fairness and the preservation of due process which is paramount to maintaining public trust and confidence in the judiciary.

Justice Ariwoola made the call while declaring open a workshop organized by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, for judges on legal issues in telecommunications, with the theme, "The Adjudication Path In A Digital era".

He said: "My Lord's, the digital revolution brings various challenges and complexities that demand our attention and understanding as judicial officers. We must balance rights in our abilities and obligations in this digital era.

"While technological advancements offers numerous benefits, it also introduce new legal dilemmas, the rise of the social media, online platforms and digital interaction necessitates a comprehensive framework that balances individual rights, societal responsibilities and of course corporate liabilities.

"The revolving nature of technology requires continuous adaptation and enhancement of regulatory framework. As the judicial officers, recognizing the transformation nature of digital services and the erosion of national legislation is essential.

"The borderless digital realm has blurred the traditional jurisdictional boundaries and possessing challenges to the efficacy of national laws in the face of global digital platforms and services. It is our responsibilities as guidance of the law to navigate this complexities and ensure that our national laws are not eroded.

"However, your responsibilities as judicial officers is to remain vigilant in addressing ethical and legal dimensions associated with these technologies, ensuring transparency, fairness and the preservation of due process in virtual and augumented reality and environment is paramount to maintaining public trust and confidence in the judiciary.

"It is, therefore, that we are essentially aware of digital technologies potential health risk and strike a balance between advancing technology and the need to safeguard our health.

"The theme of this workshop, 'The adjudication path in the digital era", strikes a call with the current realities faced by the judicial officers.

"Technology has fundamentally transformed how we communicate, access information and conduct legal proceedings. We are obliged to embrace this transformation while assuring that doing Justice remains at the forefront of our efforts."