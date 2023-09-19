Nigeria: Three Nabbed for Murder of Senator Adeola's Aide in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three notorious suspects over the murder of Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, an aide of a member of the National Assembly representing Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, who was killed on August 5, 2023, in Lagos.

The suspects identified as Fred Azeez Okunnu 43; Lucky Idudu Michael ' 33 and Adedigba Segun 26 were paraded on Monday at the Lagos State police command following a weeks-long painstaking, diligent, and discreet intelligence and investigative sets of actions.

The police said items recovered from the suspects include one Brownie pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, one Beretta pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, one locally made cut-to-size pistol with six live cartridges, six expended cartridges, military gear (military camouflage vest, military jungle hat, military holster, jungle boots), and one Red Honda CRV with reg no EKY 276 JD, also hijacked from a yet to be an identified victim.

RELATED: Senator Adeola's Aide Killed In Lagos

Parading the suspected killer, Lagos State commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa disclosed that the investigation and their subsequent arrest revealed that the gang which is being sponsored and armed by one Alhaji, a Nigerian based in Benin Republic, who specializes in robbing motorists of their unregistered vehicles.

He said, "The gang has been successful in five previous operations while their modus operandi includes stationing one gang member some meters from Berger bus stop to spot unregistered vehicles and the spotter will then call his gang members who are dressed in military fatigue and stationed somewhere around Berger bus stop to inform them of the approaching vehicle. Once they stop their victim, they request the vehicle's customs papers, as they would need to clear security and customs checks."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police boss added that, "In this incident after seeing the papers, they insisted on taking their victim to their base.

"Once they entered the vehicle, it dawned on Mr. Sanni that they were robbers. He called out for help, which made the robbers shoot him thrice and further stabbed him.

"They dropped his corpse by the roadside and drove to Kuto, Abeokuta where they cleaned up the blood stains in the rear seats of the vehicle and later that same night proceeded with the vehicle to the border town of Chikunda in Kwara State where the criminal receiver took delivery of the car.

"The suspects adopted the use of military fatigue to beat checkpoints" he stated.