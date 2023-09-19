Nigeria: We Are Investigating Video of Bandits, Soldiers in Katsina - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has launched investigation into a viral video of soldiers allegedly negotiating with armed bandits in Katsina State.

The Director Defence Information, Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau who stated this while reacting to the viral video, said the DHQ was aware of the resolve by bandits to repent.

He said "The DHQ is investigating the video to confirm its authenticity as regards the soldiers seen in uniform.

The DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authority. This is yeilding good results and is ongoing.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa assures Nigerians that the AFN will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

The DHQ assures Nigerians that it's non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace is yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

Governments at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open. Defence Headquarters is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquility all over the country and urge all citizens to remain calm and be law abiding."