Ghana: Braves, Police Shine in After7 Fetu Afahye B'ball Tourney

The Braves of Customs have been crowned champions of the 2023 Cowbell After7 Fetu Afahye Invitational Basketball Tournament played at the UCC Sports Complex in Cape Coast.

The tournament, put together by the veterans' basketball club, brought together four teams each to battle for honours in the male and female categories.

Braves defeated Police 53-23 to win the ultimate trophy in the male category. Prisons beat Ashanti to place third.

In the female category, Police edged Prisons 37-35 in the finals to emerge winners.

Western came in third, with Central settling for fourth.

The winners received trophies, medals, and products from the sponsors.

All participating teams received basketballs from the organisers to help promote the sport.