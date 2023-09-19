Ghana: Power, Energy Ghana Expo 2023 Launched

The Power and Energy Ghana Expo 2023 has been launched in Accra to create a platform to showcase the latest power and energy technologies as well as electrical products.

The three-day international exhibition scheduled for October 11-13, 2023, is expected to attract more than 100 exhibitors and 4000 participants from Ghana, India, China, Turkey, Nigeria, France, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The exhibition, the second to be organised by the BiG4Sure Events FZCO Company from the UAE in Ghana, is under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

It would also bring together manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, dealers and distributors of the power electrical energy equipment, gadgets and products including transformers, wires, solar panels, batteries, investors and generators.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in remarks made on his behalf by the Deputy Director of Power at the Ministry, Sulemana Abubakari said the government was excited about the exhibition.

He said the exhibition was in line with the objectives of the government to find modern means of energy transmission to help reduce electricity prices in the country.

Dr Prempeh said the conference would create a platform for dialogue to discuss energy policies to improve power supply in the country.

The Project Director for BiG4sure Events, Thomas James said the exhibition was the second to be organised in the country and was to bring suppliers and manufacturers of electrical products and investors under one roof in the country, following the success the first exhibition chalked.

"The exhibition is expected to address the power and energy supplies and issues in the country so that robust power sector in the country can be built and developed, that goes hand-in-hand with the vision of the government to have a strong industrial support infrastructure for export and job creation," Mr Thomas stated.

The President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng said the programme was important to traders and importers in the country as it provided them with information on businesses and new innovations, technologies and products in the energy and power sector.