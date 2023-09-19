Liberia: NEC Receives BVR Auditors

The National Elections Commission (NEC) recently received two experts on audit supported by UNDP and partners to conduct an audit of the Biometric Voter Registration process.

NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah said that this is in NEC's plan to [assess] a lesson learned from the process.

She said the NEC approached the UNDP and partners to see how best they can support the commission to get the audit done.

According to her, it is the first time in Liberia that the Commission has engaged in using the BVR process.

Madam Lansanah continued that previously, the NEC had a system of obstacle map regulations that was manual.

She said she is pleased that the NEC has transitioned to biometric technology which was used in March to register voters.

Meanwhile, Madam Lansanah said the challenges that the NEC saw were more of a stepping stone to ensure better performance in the conduct of the next biometric voter registration.

She applauded the auditors, and consultants as well as NEC staff for their support.

For his part, Lead BVR Audit Consultant Abraham Nyirongo explained that they have concluded the Biometric Voters Registration Audit that commenced on 8 August 2023.

Mr. Nyirongo further said they covered the voter roll, BVR registration process, and Data Cell, and allowed the data to release information.