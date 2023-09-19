Liberia: 'My People in Pleebo Are Reliable People'

.... Speaker Chambers lavishes praise on constituents, urge them to vote Weah 2nd term

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has described his constituents in Pleebo Sodakan District as resilient and dependable citizens.

Speaking Thursday on the House's Public Affairs program hosted on ELBC, Speaker Chambers praised the people of Pleebo for their consistent support and loyalty in past elections.

Speaker Chambers, who has been representing the interests of his constituents in Pleebo with great dedication and diligence, has always recognized the significance of grassroots support in his political career. He acknowledged that the people of Pleebo have played a pivotal role in his journey as a public servant and expressed his profound gratitude for their trust and unwavering support over the years.

"I am deeply humbled by the trust and loyalty of the people of Pleebo," the Speaker said. "Their support has been the driving force behind my efforts to bring positive change to our district and our beloved nation, Liberia. It is their unwavering commitment that has propelled me to work tirelessly in the halls of our government." Chambers averred.

The Maryland County lawmaker went on to emphasize the importance of unity and continuity in achieving the nation's development goals. He called on all Liberians to consider re-electing President George Weah in the upcoming October 10, 2023, General and Legislative elections, highlighting the remarkable progress and development that have been witnessed across the country during President Weah's tenure.

"President George Weah has shown a steadfast dedication to the betterment of Liberia," Speaker Chambers stated. "His administration has made significant strides in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic growth. I urge my fellow Liberians to continue supporting his leadership to ensure that our nation continues on the path of progress and prosperity by voting President who is placed #18 on the Presidential ballot paper." Speaker asserts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaker Chambers also reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and all Liberians, emphasizing his determination to contribute to the collective effort to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united Liberia.

The Speaker team recently launched a vibrant voter awareness campaign ahead of the upcoming elections on October 10. The campaign aims to mobilize and educate voters in Pleebo and beyond, encouraging them to cast their ballots for him (Bhofal Chambers) at #2 on the ballot and President George Weah at #18.

As Liberia approaches the upcoming elections, Speaker Chambers' words serve as a reminder of the vital role that grassroots support plays in the democratic process and the importance of continuity in ongoing development efforts.